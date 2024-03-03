Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 701.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,848,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617,750 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.13% of CEMEX worth $12,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 19,051 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in CEMEX by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 23,725 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CEMEX by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 53,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,277,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,789,000 after acquiring an additional 270,749 shares during the period. 31.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.46. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.20 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.37.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

