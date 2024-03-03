Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $12.56 Million in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 188,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Restaurant Brands International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 13.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 35.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $77.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $59.99 and a one year high of $79.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.68.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 58.36%.

QSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.30.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,785,299.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $205,307.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,299.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 414,074 shares of company stock worth $31,405,529 over the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

