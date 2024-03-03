Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $15.28 Million in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 245,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,281,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Fortune Brands Innovations as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $82.91 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $83.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBIN

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.