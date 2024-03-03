Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $12.14 Million Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 213,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 88.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DINO shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays began coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.6 %

HF Sinclair stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.80. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $62.20.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,357.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,108 shares of company stock worth $1,542,481. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

