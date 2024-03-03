Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Reduces Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 232,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,495 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Brady were worth $12,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Brady by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brady by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $58.68 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $63.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Brady had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

