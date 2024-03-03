Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 29,456 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,456 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $13,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth $1,167,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,102,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 16.5% during the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $97.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $102.07. The stock has a market cap of $137.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $1.0207 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 50.13%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

