Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,392,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.25% of RH at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RH. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 19.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 237,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,670,000 after buying an additional 38,249 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $1,605,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in RH by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $14,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $14,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,523 shares of company stock worth $25,770,327 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of RH opened at $277.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.77. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.36). RH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 81.84%. The company had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RH

RH Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.