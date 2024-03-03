QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of QuidelOrtho worth $32,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 109.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuidelOrtho Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $98.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.84). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $742.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph M. Busky purchased 2,150 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $99,652.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

