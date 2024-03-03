R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Earns “In-Line” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their in-line rating on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $16.00 price objective on the healthcare provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RCM. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of R1 RCM from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.53.
R1 RCM Trading Down 0.4 %
Institutional Trading of R1 RCM
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 553.9% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 7,125,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $75,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 1,228.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,406,101 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $48,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $42,539,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 549.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,673,862 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $86,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,454 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 70,366.3% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,535,294 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $37,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,277 shares during the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
R1 RCM Company Profile
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than R1 RCM
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.