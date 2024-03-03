R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Earns “In-Line” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their in-line rating on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $16.00 price objective on the healthcare provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RCM. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of R1 RCM from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.53.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RCM

R1 RCM Trading Down 0.4 %

Institutional Trading of R1 RCM

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 553.9% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 7,125,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $75,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 1,228.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,406,101 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $48,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $42,539,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 549.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,673,862 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $86,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,454 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 70,366.3% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,535,294 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $37,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,277 shares during the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.