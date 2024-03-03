Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Cut to “Sell” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Radius Recycling’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Radius Recycling Stock Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $590.35 million, a P/E ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10. Radius Recycling has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.35 million. Radius Recycling had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Analysts predict that Radius Recycling will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Radius Recycling’s payout ratio is currently -79.79%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 357.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Recycling by 123.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radius Recycling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Radius Recycling during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Radius Recycling during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

