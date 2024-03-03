Ramsay Health Care Limited (RMYHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0571 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This is a boost from Ramsay Health Care’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance
RMYHY stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. Ramsay Health Care has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $11.51.
Ramsay Health Care Company Profile
