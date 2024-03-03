Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 57.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 17.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,972 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Price Performance

Range Resources stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.83. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.72.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

