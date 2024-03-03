Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Trading Down 1.3%

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.69. Approximately 139,437 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 81,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on RANI shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Rani Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 43,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 243.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 79,256 shares in the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rani Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.