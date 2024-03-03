Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 39.55% and a negative net margin of 280.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Rapid Micro Biosystems updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Down 10.9 %

Rapid Micro Biosystems stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid Micro Biosystems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.