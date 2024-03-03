Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Short Interest Down 17.4% in February

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 16,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Rave Restaurant Group

In other news, insider Value Llp Ima bought 51,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $101,765.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,011,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,141.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 172,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of RAVE stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.82. 15,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,204. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on RAVE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

