RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RMAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RE/MAX from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RE/MAX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.40.

RMAX stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $158.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.40. RE/MAX has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in RE/MAX during the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in RE/MAX by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 28.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 22,034 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

