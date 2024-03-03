REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from REA Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.

REA Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RPGRY opened at $30.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06. REA Group has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $31.94.

Get REA Group alerts:

REA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.

Receive News & Ratings for REA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.