REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from REA Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.
REA Group Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS RPGRY opened at $30.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06. REA Group has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $31.94.
REA Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than REA Group
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for REA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.