Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RDFN. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.06.

Get Redfin alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Redfin

Redfin Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Redfin has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.32 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Redfin will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Redfin

In related news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at $104,934.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,238,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,899,000 after buying an additional 1,260,746 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 18.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,357,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after buying an additional 369,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,219,000 after buying an additional 109,402 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 11.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after buying an additional 231,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Redfin by 15.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,137,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 291,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

(Get Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.