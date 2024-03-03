Redfin’s (RDFN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redfin has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.06.

RDFN opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74. Redfin has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The company had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Redfin will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,934.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 342.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 205,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 158,690 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 372,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 61,559 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $914,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 152.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 65,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 82,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

