Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.45. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Featured Stories

