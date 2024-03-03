Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys Shares of 1,477 Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 729.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 498,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,522,000 after purchasing an additional 40,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,903,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $238.13 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $157.72 and a 52 week high of $240.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

