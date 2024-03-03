Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Unilever were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 51.5% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Unilever by 987.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average is $48.92. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

