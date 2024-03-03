Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $171.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

