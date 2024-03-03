Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.88

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.88 and traded as high as $49.30. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 8,946 shares trading hands.

Republic Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $939.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $105.57 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 21.16%.

Republic Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.407 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 101,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.