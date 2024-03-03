ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 67.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 64,082 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in ResMed by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMD. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.30.

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed stock opened at $174.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. ResMed’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.74%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

