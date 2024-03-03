Reviewing ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV) & Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV – Get Free Report) and Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ATC Venture Group and Visteon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A Visteon 12.29% 57.45% 20.55%

Risk and Volatility

ATC Venture Group has a beta of 5.28, suggesting that its stock price is 428% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visteon has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATC Venture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Visteon 1 5 5 0 2.36

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ATC Venture Group and Visteon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Visteon has a consensus price target of $149.64, suggesting a potential upside of 33.03%. Given Visteon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Visteon is more favorable than ATC Venture Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.8% of Visteon shares are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of ATC Venture Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Visteon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ATC Venture Group and Visteon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Visteon $3.95 billion 0.78 $486.00 million $17.18 6.55

Visteon has higher revenue and earnings than ATC Venture Group.

Summary

Visteon beats ATC Venture Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATC Venture Group

ATC Venture Group Inc., through its subsidiary, Simonsen Iron Works Inc., engages in the design, manufacture, and assembly of an array of parts for original equipment manufacturers and other customers. The company was formerly known as Cycle Country Accessories Corp. and changed its name to ATC Venture Group Inc. in January 2012. ATC Venture Group Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding. It also offers wired and wireless battery management systems, power electronics units, and telematics control units to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data. In addition, the company provides SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller; SmartCore Studio, a PC-based configuration tool to generate hypervisor configurations; and body domain modules, which integrate various functions, such as central gateway, body controls, comfort, and vehicle access solutions, into one device. Visteon Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Van Buren, Michigan.

