Reviewing J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL) & Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN)

J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) and Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares J-Long Group and Citi Trends’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J-Long Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Citi Trends $795.01 million 0.34 $58.89 million ($1.08) -29.54

Citi Trends has higher revenue and earnings than J-Long Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

91.1% of Citi Trends shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Citi Trends shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares J-Long Group and Citi Trends’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J-Long Group N/A N/A N/A Citi Trends -1.20% -5.18% -1.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for J-Long Group and Citi Trends, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J-Long Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Citi Trends 0 0 3 0 3.00

Citi Trends has a consensus price target of $29.33, suggesting a potential downside of 8.05%. Given Citi Trends’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Citi Trends is more favorable than J-Long Group.

Summary

Citi Trends beats J-Long Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J-Long Group

J-Long Group Limited is an established distributor of reflective and non-reflective garment trims including, among others, heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers and drawcords. J-Long Group Limited is based in HONG KONG.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc. operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories. The company also provides accessories and beauty products that include handbags, luggage, hats, belts, sunglasses, jewelry, and watches, as well as undergarments and outerwear for men and women. In addition, it offers home and lifestyle products comprising home products for the bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and decorative accessories; and food, tech, team sports, and health products, as well as seasonal items, books, and toys. The company provides its products primarily to African American and multicultural families in the United States. The company was formerly known as Allied Fashion, Inc. and changed its name to Citi Trends, Inc. in 2001. Citi Trends, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, Georgia.

