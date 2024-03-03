Reviewing Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Kanzhun has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabre has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.7% of Kanzhun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Sabre shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kanzhun shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Sabre shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kanzhun $654.04 million 9.38 $15.55 million $0.17 96.12 Sabre $2.91 billion 0.34 -$527.61 million ($1.58) -1.65

This table compares Kanzhun and Sabre’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kanzhun has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sabre. Sabre is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kanzhun and Sabre, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kanzhun 0 3 5 0 2.63 Sabre 0 4 1 0 2.20

Kanzhun presently has a consensus target price of $18.38, suggesting a potential upside of 12.45%. Sabre has a consensus target price of $4.60, suggesting a potential upside of 76.25%. Given Sabre’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sabre is more favorable than Kanzhun.

Profitability

This table compares Kanzhun and Sabre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kanzhun 10.28% 4.50% 3.52% Sabre -18.15% N/A -4.66%

Summary

Kanzhun beats Sabre on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kanzhun

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Sabre

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. This segment also provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include reservation systems for carriers, commercial and operations products, agency solutions, and data-driven intelligence solutions. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery models. Sabre Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.