Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RVLV. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.53.

Shares of RVLV opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $257.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 578,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 78,589 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 56,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

