Richard Brandon Asbill Sells 751 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $14,832.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, January 19th, Richard Brandon Asbill sold 503 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $6,644.63.

On Thursday, January 4th, Richard Brandon Asbill sold 854 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $11,511.92.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $530.53 million, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

BAND has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bandwidth from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Bandwidth from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 6,489.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 718,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 707,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 395.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 729,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after buying an additional 582,494 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,303,000 after buying an additional 501,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after buying an additional 492,996 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after buying an additional 336,200 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

