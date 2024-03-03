Robert W. Baird Raises Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $108.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.10.

OKTA opened at $108.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.23. Okta has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $112.08.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $401,317.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,296,871.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,675 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $222,907.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,265.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,374 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth about $27,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

