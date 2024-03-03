Rosenblatt Securities Lowers ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Price Target to $7.50

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADTRAN to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.13.

ADTN opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $457.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 686.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

