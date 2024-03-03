RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of RPM International worth $21,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of RPM International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.3% in the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 106,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE RPM opened at $114.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $78.52 and a one year high of $115.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.33.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $892,029. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $657,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,933.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,215 shares of company stock worth $1,112,547. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

