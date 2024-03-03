RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,969 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $10,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after buying an additional 28,910 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at about $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in RTX by 23.0% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 27,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in RTX by 4.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RTX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,566,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,507. The stock has a market cap of $119.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.47. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.