Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $151.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RYAAY. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ryanair

Ryanair Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $136.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $86.36 and a fifty-two week high of $143.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.74.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 29.39%. Analysts predict that Ryanair will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair in the second quarter worth $76,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 274.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1,523.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.