Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGDVV) Stock Price Up 13.7%

Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGDVV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 13.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.74. 588,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 208,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Safe and Green Development Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safe and Green Development

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safe and Green Development stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGDVV – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Safe and Green Development were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Safe and Green Development Company Profile

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single or multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

