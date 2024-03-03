Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.81.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Carl Colizza purchased 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$28.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,636.15. In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Carl Colizza purchased 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$28.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,636.15. Also, Senior Officer Gaétane Wagner purchased 3,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$28.27 per share, with a total value of C$99,916.78. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,190 shares of company stock worth $425,567. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSE SAP opened at C$27.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.36. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$25.75 and a 12-month high of C$36.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.71.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.02). Saputo had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.38 billion. Analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.8960162 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.87%.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

