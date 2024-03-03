Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 74,317 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $11,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.30.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $64.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.01. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.43.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

