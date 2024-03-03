Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 123,033 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 224.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,033 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Advance Auto Parts worth $9,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $705,953.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

Read Our Latest Report on AAP

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $140.26. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.39%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.