Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 247,234 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $9,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cameco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52,341 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $819,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCJ opened at $41.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.88. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $51.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

