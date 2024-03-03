Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 421.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $9,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in argenx by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,628,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in argenx by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 287,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,585,000 after acquiring an additional 37,723 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in argenx by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,861,000 after acquiring an additional 37,170 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx stock opened at $393.49 on Friday. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $327.73 and a 52-week high of $550.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.93.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). argenx had a negative return on equity of 30.97% and a negative net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $417.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. William Blair cut shares of argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $462.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.57.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

