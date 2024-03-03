Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $10.24 Million Stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008,819 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $10,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 33.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Mobileye Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Mobileye Global stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.43. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $47.41.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,386.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.