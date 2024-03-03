Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $12.58 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $12,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 84.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 41.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HUM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.72.

Humana Price Performance

Humana stock opened at $352.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.45. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $342.69 and a 12-month high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.