Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $12.74 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,012 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $12,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 353.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 70,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after acquiring an additional 55,287 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 75.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,960,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at $14,700,168.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,452 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

TT stock opened at $285.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.69. The company has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $286.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.71.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

