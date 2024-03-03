Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 383.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 174,917 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Trimble worth $11,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 86,928.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after buying an additional 4,421,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Trimble by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,901 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth $162,931,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Trimble by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,709 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Trimble by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,946,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,650 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $136,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,134,579.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,499 shares of company stock worth $777,470. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Trimble Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TRMB opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.82. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $62.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Stories

