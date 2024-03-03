Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 3,510 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $9,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,761,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 217.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 194,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,037,000 after buying an additional 133,485 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,735,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth $4,782,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $10,906,154.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,116,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,030,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES stock opened at $133.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $71.36 and a 12-month high of $139.48.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.87%.

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.