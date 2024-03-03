Science 37 (SNCE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, March 4th.

Science 37 Price Performance

SNCE stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.55. Science 37 has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNCE. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Science 37 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of Science 37 in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Science 37 by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 98,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 35,460 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Science 37 by 32.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Science 37 Company Profile

Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in patient-centric clinical trial activities in North Carolina. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors, standardize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

