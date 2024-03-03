Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07, reports. Seer had a negative return on equity of 20.59% and a negative net margin of 517.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 million. Seer updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Seer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEER opened at $1.82 on Friday. Seer has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $6.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Seer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Seer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Seer by 185.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Seer in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Seer by 286.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

