Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.06% of Service Co. International worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,413,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,272,000 after acquiring an additional 207,004 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 944,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,374,000 after purchasing an additional 123,837 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,203,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $1,197,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,359,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $1,197,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,359,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,064.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.6 %

Service Co. International stock opened at $72.73 on Friday. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $73.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

About Service Co. International

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

