ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $31,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 125.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. Citigroup raised their price target on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $773.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $747.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $656.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $158.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.99, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.37 and a 1-year high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

